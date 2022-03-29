Will Smith should have his Oscars pass revoked as far as Thomas Haden Church is concerned.

Church, who received an Academy Award nomination for his role in 2004’s “Sideways”, called into SiriusXM’s “Debatable” to share his take on Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. As far as Church is concerned, the Academy should not permit Smith to attend future ceremonies.

“I think that Will Smith should be banned from the Oscars for the rest of his life,” he said on Monday, according to E! News. “I think he should have his Academy membership stripped, but I don’t think he should have the Oscar taken from him.”

“I’ve been in the Academy for 17 years and what he did, despite how he tried to scramble for an explanation and, quite frankly, I think a pretty pathetic excuse, that he was doing it out of love, out of protection for Jada,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s ever gonna be put to a vote with the Academy…it’s obviously a very big and diverse organization.”

Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor (“King Richard”) shortly after the physical confrontation with Rock.