The spirit of Traci Braxton lives on in Toni Braxton and their family.

Toni recently caught up with Tamron Hall and opened up about Traci’s passing on March 12. Toni, 54, opened up about how she is staying connected to Traci, 50, following her passing.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Sent Traci Braxton A Heartfelt Video Message Before Her Death

“I’m a rain girl, I love when it rains,” Braxton said. “My sister Traci, she loves when it snows and she died that morning when it was actually pouring down snow in Virginia. So my sister is now a snowflake.”

“And her favourite bird was a hummingbird and I saw a hummingbird the other day and it just kind of flew around and kind of suspended itself and I was like ‘Traci?’ and it started bumping and going up and down. So that made me feel so much better, I felt like she was trying to say hello to me.”

Toni also shared what the final moments with Traci were like.

“Her [Traci] and her son were so close, her and her grandson and her son’s wife. We were just a big family,” Braxton said. “We were all there. Her son was there, husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there, everyone was there with her. She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family.”

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton Says Her House Was Broken Into By A Man She Knows

“So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy and it’s okay if you fuss and fight but just enjoy the moments and try to just smile and be happy. Be kind to one another. I’m okay today, so it’s okay. It’s not my best day but it’s an okay day, you know. I’m happy that I’m here and I’m happy to get to talk about her and her birthday is coming up soon on the second and my sisters and I are going to celebrate and have a big Traci day thingy.”

Traci passed away on March 12 after a battle with esophageal cancer. She is survived by her parents, sisters, brothers, husband Kevin Surrat, son Kevin Surrat Jr. and his wife Olivia, and grandson Kevin Surrat, III.

“Tamron Hall” airs weekdays on Global, check your local listings for times.