No need for the “American Idol” judges to take it easy on Danielle Finn.

Finn, 17, earned a standing ovation for her spin on Adele’s “Easy On Me”. The contestants were challenged to compete in their favourite genres and the teen’s take on Adele earned her the victory in the soul genre.

“My grandpa! He totally inspired me. My grandfather, we used to watch the show together all the time. It was like a really big spark in me that he always believed in me and loved my voice,” Finn said before her performance, according to STL JL. “Now, I’m here and he has Alzheimer’s and he really doesn’t know what exactly is going on.”

“And the other day, I was like ‘poppy, I’m going to be on the show’ and would sing for him. I could see his eyes brighten up just a bit, and that felt so good.”

This year’s “American Idol” judges are songstress Katy Perry, country crooner Luke Bryan and the iconic Lionel Richie. “American Idol” original Ryan Seacrest returned for hosting duties.