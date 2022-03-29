It was only a matter of time before Steve Harvey weighed in on the slap heard ’round the world during Sunday night’s Oscars.

During a recent discussion on his “Steve Harvey Morning Show”, reported Complex, Harvey addressed Smith storming onstage and clocking Rock in the face due to a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith that the “King Richard” star deemed offensive.

“I understand defending the honour of your wife, I’m that dude,” said Harvey, but added, “He didn’t do that. That joke was not worthy of the reaction. If he was gonna have a reaction, I think that Will should have done the man thing, which is step to him afterwards in that press room. And if he wanted to slap Chris then, he could have slapped Chris in the press room and seen how it went.”

Harvey continued: “See, he laughed at the joke until he saw Jada’s reaction. But now, let me tell you something. That’s a Hollywood move now to go up there on national TV, slap another Black man, turn around… and walk off because you know he can’t do nothing.”

According to Harvey, Smith “overreacted” and predicted there could be “some type of banning from the Oscars of Will Smith. Because look, they took Kanye off the Grammys for saying a racial slur about Trevor Noah. They took him off the Grammys. The Oscars is all Hollywood is about. It’s their biggest moment. And for you to do that on their biggest moment, on their biggest night? Denzel told him right, ‘In your biggest moment is when the devil comes for you.’ You should have handled that totally different, man.”