Dianna Agron is sharing her remembrances of “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera, who died accidentally in July 2020 at age 33.

Agron recently appeared on Allison Kugel’s “Allison Interviews” podcast, where she reminisced about working with Rivera on the Fox musical hit.

“Naya was my first friend on set. We were quite isolated, because we weren’t involved in the entire pilot,” Agron explained.

“We had our very brief moments in the pilot, and everybody else was very involved in the singing, dancing, and all the rehearsals. So, she was my point person and we kind of instilled each other with confidence in those moments,” she continued.

“She was just very unique and special in the way she carried herself with such confidence and certainty. If she believed in something, or in you as a person, she would always uplift those ideas. She was very, very strong in a way that I think I have adapted to moments in my own life that have been quite difficult… She had that strength in spades,” Agron recalled.

“Any strength that I had, she had 10 times more of it,” she added. “It was really inspiring and nurturing to be around… She is one of the people that I speak about when I say it’s so strange to think she is not here. She had years and years of love and gifts to give people, and I was so lucky to know her.”