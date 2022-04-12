Harry Styles will no longer be a part of the “Nosferatu” remake.

While fans had looked forward to seeing Styles in the revival of the 1922 silent vampire film, The New Yorker has stated a scheduling conflict has caused the “Sign of the Times” singer to drop out.

Styles was set to star opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in the Robert Eggers film and quietly exited the film around the same time he announced his third studio album, Harry’s House.

In a subsequent interview with Capital FM, Taylor-Joy was asked whether she and Styles had worked together on the script prior to his dropping out.

“No we had not,” she said, but explained that she and director Robert Eggers had been discussing the movie for some time. “Nosferatu is inherent to his DNA,” she said of Eggers.

The new album is slated to be released on May 20, with the lead single “As It Was” out on April 1.

The former One Direction member has previously starred in “Dunkirk”, “Eternals” and the upcoming “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman”.