Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Princess Charlotte and older brother Prince George were just some of the many guests for their great-grandfather Prince Philip’s memorial service.

Charlotte, 6, and George, 8, joined their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Attends Prince Philip’s Memorial Service, Marking Her First Public Appearance In Five Months

The service was broadcast and displayed on screens in the church.

Princess Charlotte adorably spotted herself on the screen, jumped a little and then gave a cute smile.

The look when you see yourself on TV. #PrincePhilip (No copyright breach intended. Copyright BBC Television) pic.twitter.com/9Jsx0gT7Kp — Royal Reporter (@RoyalReporterUK) March 29, 2022

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left their youngest, Prince Louis, 3, at home.

The service honoured Prince Philip’s dedication to his family, nation, and Commonwealth, as stated by a press release shared by Buckingham Palace. The event also remembered his dedication to charitable organizations, the Armed Forces, conservation efforts, and the opportunities he provided for young people.

READ MORE: Prince George And Princess Charlotte Join Parents Prince William And Kate Middleton At Prince Philip’s Service

Earlier in the day, both Charlotte and George greeted the clergy, including the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Other members in attendance included Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and foreign royals including monarchs from Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and more.