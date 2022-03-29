When Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace at the 11th hour back in February, Keith Urban agreed to step in as a replacement until her show is ready for its debut.

During a recent concert, Urban paid tribute to the British singer by performing her hit “Easy on Me”, sharing the performance on social media.

“I would like to make a special dedication tonight, to somebody I just absolutely adore as a performer, as a songwriter, a trailblazer,” Urban told the audience while plucking the opening notes of the song on his guitar.

“I’m looking forward to seeing her when the time comes,” he added, without yet mentioning her by name before launching into the opening verse.

Nearing the end of the song, Urban sent her a musical shoutout. “We love you Adele, oh yes we do,” he sang.

In the caption to the video he shared on TikTok, Urban offered further praise.

“Her writing, heart and soul is needed right now more than ever,” he wrote. “For me, this ‘hymn’ is divinely timed. Thank you for being so raw Adele. We love you!”