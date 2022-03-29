Paul Rudd dropped by Conan O’Brien’s “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast, and managed to fool the host with the same prank he’s fallen for many, many times before.

As loyal viewers of “Conan” (and before that, “Late Night with Conan O’Brien”, and, for a few brief months, “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien”) will recall, whenever Rudd paid O’Brien a visit, he would always set up a clip for an upcoming project — with that clip always ending up being the same ridiculous scene from 1988 flop “Mac and Me”.

While the entire hour-long podcast episode can be heard here, Team Coco isolated the moment so it can be enjoyed independently.

During the conversation, Rudd passionately discusses a new audio project he’s been working on for Audible.

“It’s been really kind of great because I don’t normally get the opportunity to work on my own things like that,” Rudd tells O’Brien. “I’m usually a hired gun. But it’s been fun, and I’ve been working on it and recording it with my friends.”

Rudd continues by explaining the plot of the new audio series, in which he plays a publicist who falls in love with a woman from New Orleans (played by Celia Weston) who works behind the counter of a craft store.

After describing the project in deep detail, Rudd revealed he had a clip of the new audio series that he invited O’Brien to play — which, of course, was that same “Mac and Me” clip.

Paul Rudd plays Conan a clip from his upcoming scripted podcast 😉 #CONAF Check out the full episode here: https://t.co/OEmhlv3z4A pic.twitter.com/LJ7MObbvP0 — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) March 29, 2022

It doesn’t take long for O’Brien to realize he’s fallen for the same prank yet again.

“Why? Why! You can’t do this on a podcast! That’s why I didn’t see it coming! It’s a visual joke!” he complains

“It’s an audio medium!” O’Brien adds.