Season three of “The Umbrella Academy” is nearly here and Elliot Page’s character has a meaningful storyline.

Page’s character will come out as transgender and transition to Viktor Hargreeves, using he/him pronouns.

“Meet Viktor Hargreeves,” Page tweeted on Tuesday, alongside an image from the upcoming season.

“Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here,” Netflix responded, retweeting his post.

The storyline is one that is very personal and important for Page as he came out as transgender and non binary in 2020.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey… I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” he said at the time.

“The Umbrella Academy” comes out on Netflix on June 22.