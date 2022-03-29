Click to share this via email

Kanye West and his daughter North West who sings on the runway during the "Yeezy Season 8" show 2020

North West might be “Encanto”‘s biggest fan.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shared a video of her daughter North and friend Ryan Romulus performing the movie’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” while on a car ride.

“North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” Kim captioned the clip.

Both North and Ryan knew all the words as they alternated lines, adding in hand gestures.

“I am crying!!!!!!!!!” Khloe Kardashian responded. “Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!”

Kim is also mom to Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Pslam, 2, with ex-Kanye West.

She previously shared another video of herself and Saint singing the same song.

The song surpasses the “Frozen” hit “Let It Go” as the highest charting Disney hit since 1995 and is well-loved by other celebs like Hilary Duff who put her own rendition while sharing some glam shots.