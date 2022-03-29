Hilary Duff is saying goodbye to Jak, her canine companion of nearly two decades.
The “How I Met Your Father” star paid tribute to her late dog in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.
“Rest easy my sweet Jak… a true fine wine ….,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying a photo of herself snuggling the dog.
“We won’t miss you peeing all over the house or barking all night… but I was so lucky to get almost two decades with you!!” she continued.
As Duff pointed out, she’d had Jak well before she became a mother.
“You watched me bring all my babies home,” she added before referencing other dogs she’d lost previously.
“You, Lola, and Dubie taught me so much responsibility before having these human babies and you sure gave me a lot of comfort and love when I needed it the most!” she wrote.
“Night night angel,” concluding, “Say Hi to the OG pack. Love you guys.”