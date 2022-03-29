Variety is responding to Kim Kardashian’s claims they took her advice for women in business out of context.

After a profile, alongside the rest of her family in the publication, Kardashian faced backlash for telling women to “get their f**king a**es up and work.”

On Monday, the reality star sat down on “Good Morning America” where she said, “That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it, and it became a sound bite really with no context.”

Kardashian added, “In that sound bite, I came off of the notion and the question right before, which was, after 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Variety’s chief correspondent, Elizabeth Wagmeister, who conducted the original interview, said she looked back at the “raw footage” and clarified that was Kardashian’s response to the question “What would be your advice for women in business?”.

“It’s not what she claims,” Wagmeister tweeted. “I just reviewed the raw footage. The question was very direct: ‘What would be your advice for women in business?’ The question about being famous for being famous came after that question, actually.”