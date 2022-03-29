John Oliver dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” recently, where he discussed the return of his HBO hit “Last Week Tonight”.

During the conversation, it was revealed that the “Last Week Tonight” studio is right next to where “The Drew Barrymore Show” tapes, which led to an awkward interaction when Oliver bumped into host Drew Barrymore.

“She had a mask and a hat, and she started yelling at me,” Oliver recalled, admitting it took him “a few seconds” to recognize her.

As they chatted, Barrymore mentioned that she loved late-night comedy, and pointed to her visits to “The Tonight Show” when Johnny Carson was the host.

“I went, ‘How on earth were you on the Johnny Carson show?'” Oliver said. “She looked at me and said, ‘I was in f**king ‘E.T.’.”

That led Oliver to share his own thoughts about the end of “E.T. the Extraterrestrial”, which, the way he sees it, is so much sadder than most viewers remember.

According to Oliver, when he watched as a child and saw Elliott deciding to stay with his family rather than join E.T. on his spaceship, he was devastated.

“What’s he staying for? His family?” Oliver asked.

“An alien you just made a key connection with is leaving, invites you to come, and you stay?” he added. “Even at that age I understood that the fundamental law of rom-coms — if you can call ‘E.T.’ that, which I’m not sure you can — is you get on the plane at the end.”