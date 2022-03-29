Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran helped bring in help for those in Ukraine.

The two were just a few of the many stars to take part in ITV’s Concert for Ukraine on Tuesday.

Taking place at Resorts World Arena and hosted by Emma Bunton, Marvin Humes and Roman Kemp, the event brought in £12.2 million for The DEC to support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Sheeran performed “Bad Habits” and “Perfect” and was joined by Cabello for their recent collaboration “Bam Bam”– performing the song together live for the first time.

Additionally, Cabello put a spin on Coldplay’s “Fix You”.

“We’re all praying tonight for the peace and safety of the people of Ukraine. Thank you so much for being part of this super important fundraiser and please donate anything you can,” she told the crowd.

Others to perform included Anne-Marie, Snow Patrol, Tom Odell and Emeli Sande. The full concert can be viewed below: