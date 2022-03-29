Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Karelia Letsos is proving dreams can come true.

Having moved from Cuba to Ontario in 2016, Letsos said she hopes her singing will “inspire people, to believe in their dreams” while on “Canada’s Got Talent”.

READ MORE: Vancouver Teen Shea Nabs Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer After Delivering Stunning Performance On ‘Canada’s Got Talent’

Letsos’ powerful voice wowed the judges as she performed “One Night Only” from “Dreamgirls”.

While the clip is just a preview, judge Trish Status can be heard repeating “wow” and Lilly Singh gave Letsos a standing ovation.

Letsos previously auditioned on the Spanish language version of “The Voice”– “La Voz”.

READ MORE: Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh & More Join ‘Canada’s Got Talent’ As Judges

The full audition will air during the March 29 episode of “Canada’s Got Talent” on City TV.