Yungblud guested on the Tuesday, March 29 edition of “The Late Late Show with James Corden”, and delivered an electrifying performance of his new single “The Funeral” that is sure to satisfy fans.

Taking to the “Late Late Show” stage, the British rocker was attired in a schoolboy outfit, tearing into the song with punk-rock fury.

At one point, Yungblud jumped off the stage and ran over to James Corden’s desk, kissing the host on the face multiple times before returning back to his band.

The performance also offered a subtle tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died unexpectedly on Friday at age 50, with “4 TAYLOR” spelled out on the bass drum with black electrical tape.

In addition to the performance, Yungblud also spoke with Corden about his third studio album, revealing it should be arriving later this year.

“It’s going to be around the autumn leaves,” Yungblud said of the forthcoming release.

“This fall. And I’m buzzing, man. It’s my third album, like ‘Wow! How the heck did that happen?’” he said, adding, “I think the difference between this album as opposed to my last one is it’s truly, really about me.”