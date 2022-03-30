Amy Schumer is still unpacking the events at the Oscars.

Late Tuesday night, the Academy Awards co-host shared a post on Instagram with her reaction to the night’s most talked-about moment, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage.

“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall,” she joked, adding, “But for real. Still triggered and traumatized.”

Schumer continued, “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

Smith apologized publicly on Monday for the incident, which occurred after Rock had made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s baldness, which is a result of alopecia.

The Academy announced on Tuesday that it will be conducting a formal review of the incident, which is expected to take several weeks.