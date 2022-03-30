John Stamos is paying tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video message Hawkins recorded for him recently, which showcased the famed drummer’s sense of humor and charm.

The video — which appears to have been recorded by Hawkins for Stamos to show to a group of youths he was with — begins with the legendary musician introducing himself, sharing, “Hey kiddos, I guess you’re hanging out with Stamos today. My name is Taylor Hawkins, I play drums in the Foo Fighters.”

“Stamos is good guy, he’s a good buddy of mine. I really like him a lot He’s great drummer. Just a great dude. All that stuff,” Hawkins says into the camera as he walks around his home studio. “But I’m a little upset with him, actually, I gotta be honest. Because I was supposed to do that Geico commercial. You know, that Geico commercial? Where he flips the stick? That was mine. Originally that was mine!”

The commercial in question starred Stamos as himself showing off his knitting skills, and at one point he finger flips the knitting needle like a drum stick to really hammer home just how talented he really is.

“They decided to go with Stamos because he’s better looking!” Hawkins declared. “But I’m the best stick-flipper around! Sorry Stamos, but I got this. It goes me, Tommy Lee, then Stamos.”

Stamos captioned the post, “Yes, Taylor you are the best stick flipper and I miss you pal!”

Hawkins died on March 25 in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia, at the age of 50. The Foo Fighters were in the midst of a South American tour, and were set to headline the Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogotá the night of his death.

Shortly after news broke, Stamos took to Twitter to share a heartbreaking post, which included Hawkins’ last text message to him.

“This was Taylor Hawkins’ last text to me: ‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s**t together before we die’ Wise words from my friend- put that s**t together! I’m so f**king sad. Another one gone too soon.”

This year has been particularly painful for Stamos, following the death of his dear friend, comedian Bob Saget, in early January. See the video below for a look at the Full House star’s tribute to his longtime friend.

RELATED CONTENT:

Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates After Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Billie Eilish and Finneas Remember Taylor Hawkins

Sheila E. Says She’s ‘Still in Shock’ Over Taylor Hawkins’ Death (Exclusive)

Taylor Hawkins Fulfilled a Young Drummer’s Dream Days Before His Death

Miley Cyrus Cries Over Taylor Hawkins’ Death in Tribute Performance