Driving like a parent, but in style.

In a clip from the season finale of “Million Dollar Wheels”, Kim Kardashian finally gets to see her $400,000 custom Maybach minivan.

“Oh my God, this is amazing!” she says, walking into car dealer RD Whittington’s garage.

“It’s a fully customized van. Of course, she likes it. Now it’s time for me to make the presentation,” Whittington explains.

Kardashian gets a tour of the car, including its impressive array of features, like changing mood lighting, a roll-up TV and a partition between the passengers and the driver that can frost over.

“We literally thought of everything in this to make it completely custom just for you,” Whittington tells her. “I think the kids are going to go crazy.”

“So I’m going to school in this tomorrow,” Kardashian says. “We were joking that we needed a bus. Who needs a bus?”

Talking about her fleet of cars, Kardashian says, “I had the four Maybach trucks, and I need a fleet, so I was like, if I’m not going to get this then I might sell them all and move into Rolls [Royces] or something.”

She adds that she has plans to make her entire fleet of vehicles grey.

“I just brought her a black van that is completely custom and ready to go, and now she wants to change the colour and paint it grey. Is this a problem? Absolutely not,” Whittington says.