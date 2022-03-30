Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to tolerate misinformation about her.

This week, a fan account shared a photo of Khloé, sister Kim, and family friend Stassie Karanikolaou posing together in a car on Oscar night.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Tribute To Her Sisters

But one fan seemingly misinterpreted the photo and assumed Khloé had attended the annual Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty with her sisters but for some reason hadn’t been photographed on the red carpet.

“Wait so khloe was there but not important enough to walk the red carpet?” the user commented, “and than to ad insult to injury she is the only kardashian not in the met gala.”

Khloé herself responded to the comment, shutting down its claims.

“I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts,” she replied. “Both your comments are untrue babe.”

READ MORE: Khloé Kardashian Talks ‘Tough’ Tabloid Attention, Reveals The Most Hurtful Thing That’s Been Said About Her

As it turns out, while Kendall Jenner and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian all attended the Vanity Fair party, Khloé instead went to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s party on Oscar night where she was photographed on the red carpet.

She seemingly met up with Kim and Stassie later on in the evening for the photo.

Meanwhile, the claim that Khloé is the only Kardashian not to attend the Met Gala is also false, as her sister Kourtney has also never attended the annual star-studded event.