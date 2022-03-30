Ryan Seacrest and Ellen DeGeneres have been friends for so long that “in some crazy way” he now owns her former Los Angeles home.

The Emmy Award-winning television host and radio personality makes an appearance via video chat on today’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to chat about their longtime friendship, the “good life-coaching advice” DeGeneres has given him and his 20-year run on “American Idol”.

Seacrest notes how the daytime talk-show host was one of the first people he “became best friends with” when he moved to Los Angeles. He recalls going over to her house, which he now owns, to talk about “love, life and the pursuit of happiness,” adding that DeGeneres is a “true confidante.”

Speaking of his first prime-time TV gig as host of “Idol”, Seacrest says he never thought the reality singing competition would run as long as 20 seasons, which it’s now currently in.

He looks back on being “scared to death” when he started, explaining that for the first five years of the show he was “so unsure” of how he came across as host that he would immediately watch the episode back. Now, Seacrest jokes how he “can’t stand hearing or seeing myself.”

Tune in to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday for more with Seacrest.