Cole Sprouse is looking forward to life after “Riverdale”.

The actor and former Disney Channel star is on the new cover of GQ Hype, and in the digital magazine he opens up about his career, his relationships, and more.

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse And Lana Condor Find Love In The Stars In New Trailer For Sci-Fi Rom-Com ‘Moonshot’

“I’ve prided myself in making right choices and not falling victim to a lot, even after Disney,” he says.

“The arts are a whirlpool, man,” Sprouse adds. “If you need them, they suck you in.”

Sprouse also says that the cast of “Riverdale” are looking forward to the end of the show and are ready to “wrap it up with a bow.”

“I’m not a creative force behind [“Riverdale”]. I actually have no creative control. We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

Talking about his former relationship with co-star Lili Reinhart, Sprouse says their romance had “all this public currency,” but that it was “as real as it gets.”

When they split in early 2020, Sprouse was hit with significant backlash from fans, and he “felt forced to” address the breakup in a post on Instagram.

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse Reveals How Online Trolls Caused Photo Of Girlfriend Ari Fournier To Be Taken Down From Instagram

Cole Sprouse – Photo: Xavier Luggage/GQ

He also says he can’t post publicly about his current relationship with model Ari Fournier.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” he says. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

On his career as an actor, Sprouse says, “Artists sit at the centre of a Venn diagram of incredible narcissism and severe self-loathing.”

“I just remember that I sold drinkable yogurt for about four years.”