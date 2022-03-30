Miranda Lambert, the reigning Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year, is saddled up and ready to ride off into Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, the country music queen announced a headlining Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The show — “Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency” — kicks off on Sept. 23.

The exclusively designed show will give fans an up-close and personal opportunity to experience live performances of Lambert’s numerous chart-topping songs and beloved album cuts from her seven No. 1 albums and her forthcoming eighth album, Palomino, set for release April 29.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert shared.

“I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place [restaurant] on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Tickets go on sale to the public starting April 7 with pre-sale tickets available beginning April 4. For every ticket purchased, $1 will be donated to Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation, a non-profit that has raised over $6 million since its inception in 2009. Its mission is to promote the adoption of rescue pets, support animal shelters across the United States, advance spay and neuter and assist with transporting animals during times of natural disaster.

To celebrate the three-time Grammy Award-winning singer’s residency, iHeartMedia will present iHeartCountry LIVE with Miranda Lambert from Casa Rosa Nashville. The event, hosted by Amy Brown, will feature an intimate performance and exclusive interview that will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and broadcast across iHeartMedia’s mainstream country radio stations on April 6.

“Velvet Rodeo: The Las Vegas Residency” will run for a total of 24 shows beginning Sept. 23, 2022, through until April 9, 2023.