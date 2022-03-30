Liam Neeson harbours some seriously traumatic memories.

In AARP The Magazine‘s new cover story, the 69-year-old actor opens up about the childhood memory that has haunted him throughout his life.

“When I was growing up, in these little terrace houses, I remember hearing our neighbour next door being beat up by her drunken husband every weekend,” he says. “He’s dead now, but that’s a memory I am still coming to terms with. I’m talking 50 years ago. It’s kind of a post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Along with that, Neeson also grew up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, and saw first-hand the violence that affected Belfast.

“This past January was the 50th anniversary of what is known as Bloody Sunday, when British paratroopers murdered 13 of our people in the streets of Derry, in the north of Ireland,” he explains. “And I remember the next day, when everything was incredibly quiet and very, very sinister. I lived in Belfast during a lot of that. And I think back on it now. Why did I survive that?”

In his new film “Memory”, Neeson plays an aging hitman who has begun to struggle with dementia, and the actor says that he researched a lot to prepare for the role.

“My elder sister, she has a very close pal who is suffering from dementia, and he cannot remember stuff from 5, 10, 15 minutes ago. So, in ‘Memory’, I work in little bits of stammering or clumsiness that grab people in the audience who know someone who’s suffering from it, from dementia or Alzheimer’s,” he says. “But I wanted to keep it very, very subtle, because it could become jokey if I overdid the dementia.”

Neeson adds, “This film is supposed to be a piece of entertainment, so hopefully there’s a few thrills and spills. But there is a deeper story to be told.”