Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is not buying Will Smith’s public apology for slapping the comedian across the face at Sunday’s 2022 Oscars.

Tony, 47, was asked by a fan via Twitter, “Do you approve of the apology?” to which he simply responded “No” on Tuesday.

Smith publicly apologized to Chris, 57, in a statement released Monday.

The 53-year-old “Bad Boys” actor admitted he was “wrong” and “embarrassed” for acting “out of line.” He tried to provide an explanation for the violence, saying that he was only defending his wife Jada Pinkett Smith following Chris’s offensive joke about her bald head.

Prior to Smith’s social media apology, he notoriously apologized to everyone but Chris during his emotional acceptance speech for winning Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

Chris and Smith have reportedly not spoken since the debacle. The “Grown Ups” actor has chosen not to press charges over the assault.

The Academy is currently reviewing Smith’s actions. A meeting with its board of governors is set to occur Wednesday evening where the primary topic is expected to be the incident involving Smith and Rock.