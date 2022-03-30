Click to share this via email

HBO sets its eyes on an August release date for its “Game of Thrones” prequel.

The studio announced the news on Tuesday with the image of a dragon egg on Twitter.

“August 21. #HouseoftheDragon” they wrote.

“House of the Dragons” takes place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”. It follows the ruling Targaryen family and showcases the events leading up to the devastating civil war Dance of the Dragons that broke out in the family over succession to the Iron Throne. It’s based off the events of George R. R. Martin’s 2018 book Fire & Blood.

The 10-episode series stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel, Eve Best, and others.

HBO released new images of the cast in costume along with the release date.

Olivia Cooke – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Paddy Considine – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Rhys Ifans – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Sonoya Mizuno – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Matt Smith – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Emma D’Arcy – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Fabien Frankel – Photo: Ollie Upton/HBO

Considine plays King Viserys whose position on the throne complicates matters for succession in the family.

The photos also include a first look of Frankel in costume as Ser Criston Cole and Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen.

Martin and Ryan Condal serve as co-creators of the series while Miguel Sapochnik and Condal are the showrunners.

Sapochnik directed six episodes of “Game of Thrones” and was nominated for Emmys for his episodes “Battle of the Bastards” and “The Long Night”.

“House of the Dragon” will air on HBO and be available for streaming on HBO Max on August 21.