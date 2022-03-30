Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is directly addressing the events at the Oscars.

In a letter to Academy members from president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson, the organization condemned Will Smith for slapping comedian Chris Rock onstage at Sunday’s ceremony.

“Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour on stage by a nominee,” the letter reads.

The adds, “To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night.”

The letter continues, “As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of non-profit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks.”

On Monday evening, Smith publicly apologized to Chris rock in a post on Instagram, writing, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”