Eric Church fans are not happy with a “selfish” decision he made.

On Tuesday, the country singer cancelled a huge concert so he could watch his beloved University of North Carolina basketball team play Duke in the highly anticipated Final Four.

READ MORE: Eric Church Honours Meat Loaf With Cover Of ‘I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)’

Church’s decision upset a lot of fans.

The “Heart on Fire” singer’s statement to his supporters attempted to explain how badly he wants to watch the Tar Heels college game on Saturday night, which ultimately lead him to cancel his performance at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

He admitted the move being “the most selfish thing” he’s ever asked of his fans and continued to selfishly persuade them not to blame a boy for going to a game that means so much to him.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters Cancel Remaining Tour Dates After Taylor Hawkins’ Death

“I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year,” Church stated, “but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.”

However, a lot of fans were not understanding and took their frustrations to Twitter:

Even if they get refunded for their tickets, people have still booked fares, places to stay and probably time off work to watch him. I understand the want of being there in person but its not a reason to screw your fans over. #EricChurch — Megan Hughes (@MeganHu35129892) March 30, 2022

Eric Church fans, please do not support him moving forward. I’ve never been more disappointed in an artist. #EricChurch #CancelEricChurch @ericchurch — Deon Sutton lll (@deonsuttonlll) March 29, 2022

What an asshat move by @ericchurch Never mind that people spent hard earned $ on airfare, hotels, etc that will be lost $ spent …all to support you. What a dick move. Eric sir, 🖕.#EricChurch #countrymusic #music #musician pic.twitter.com/tHhGfudcPP — McHODLs (@McHODLs) March 29, 2022

What @ericchurch #EricChurch did to His fans were Brutal and I'm not even a fan of his. — Biden 🤡 (@TravisJ70945831) March 30, 2022