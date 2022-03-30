Eric Church fans are not happy with a “selfish” decision he made.

On Tuesday, the country singer cancelled a huge concert so he could watch his beloved University of North Carolina basketball team play Duke in the highly anticipated Final Four.

Church’s decision upset a lot of fans.

The “Heart on Fire” singer’s statement to his supporters attempted to explain how badly he wants to watch the Tar Heels college game on Saturday night, which ultimately lead him to cancel his performance at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

He admitted the move being “the most selfish thing” he’s ever asked of his fans and continued to selfishly persuade them not to blame a boy for going to a game that means so much to him.

“I’ve watched Carolina and Duke battle over the year,” Church stated, “but to have them matchup in the Final Four for the first time in history of the NCAA Tournament is any sports enthusiast’s dream.”

However, a lot of fans were not understanding and took their frustrations to Twitter: