A drug trip can be a life-changing experience.

On Tuesday night, Machine Gun Kelly appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, and opened up about taking ayahuasca with fiancée Megan Fox in Costa Rica.

The musician said that it was “one of the most important things that happened to me in my life.”

Kimmel was surprised to hear that, because when Fox had appeared on the show, she described the experience as “hell.”

“I remember walking up, it was a circle of about 20 people, and you are in the forest or the jungle, you’re dieting, you’re not eating past 5 p.m. or drinking water or anything,” Kelly said.

“I was the last person to take it. I remember everybody had one cup,” he added. “They get to me and the shaman says something to the translator and the translator goes, ‘She says you have a big shadow of darkness behind you and you need more.’ And everyone in the circle was just looking when they gave me more of the cups because they all just did one.”

Kelly continued, “I remember even going to the third night and Megan was like ‘I can’t, I can’t do this. I can’t go back. Her first night it was rainbows and unicorns. It was great. Her second night it was ‘I don’t ever want to see that again.’… We were exercising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of. The plant was a medicine that really went inside, you could feel it working inside your body. Even after you left it stayed there. It was interesting.”