Bruce Willis is “stepping away” from acting after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

The actor’s daughter, Rumer Willis, shared the news on behalf of the entire family on her Instagram on Wednesday.

“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” the caption on a photo of the actor reads. “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

READ MORE: Demi Moore Shares Birthday Tribute To Ex-Husband Bruce Willis: ‘Thank You For Our Blended Family’

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others and is frequently the result of a stroke, according to Johns Hopkins Medical Center.

Rumer adds this “is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” she continues before singing the message from herself, sisters Scout, Tallulah, and half-sisters Mabel and Evelyn, his wife Emma Hemming, and ex-wife Demi Moore.

READ MORE: Rumer Willis Celebrates 33rd Birthday With Gorgeous Throwback Pics Of Demi Moore And Bruce Willis

Willis, who celebrated his 67th birthday on March 19, began his career in 1980 with a series of uncredited acting roles in TV series and made-for-TV movies before landing his first starring role in 1985 with “Moonlighting”, and launching a big-screen career in 1987 with “Blind Date”. A two-time Emmy winner, Willis has eight projects currently in post-production awaiting release.

Celebs have shared their support for the Willis family during this time.

I have so much love for Bruce Willis, and am grateful for every character he’s given us. Hugs and love for the whole family- thank you for sharing him with us all ❤️❤️ https://t.co/ct0HE1Ti2N — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 30, 2022