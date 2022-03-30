Wanda Sykes has become the latest star to weigh in on the Oscars slap that stunned the world.

The comedian co-hosted this year’s Academy Awards alongside Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

“I just felt so awful for my friend Chris [Rock],” says Sykes, while appearing an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airing Thursday, April 7. “It was sickening… I physically felt ill and I’m still a little traumatized by it.”

The “Black-Ish” actress believes Will Smith should have been taken out of the room after slapping Rock during Sunday’s ceremony: “You assault somebody you get escorted out of the building and that’s it. For them to let him continue, I thought it was gross.”

Sykes also points out that the she and the other hosts weren’t mentioned in Smith’s apology to the Academy and Rock.

“No one has apologized to us and we worked really hard to put that show together,” she adds.