Beyoncé blessed the world with some post-Oscars glam! On Wednesday morning, Queen Bey took to her Instagram and shared a series of sexy photos of her look from her and JAY-Z’s annual Gold Party.

In true Beyoncé fashion, the songstress didn’t add a caption, just photos. The carousel began with the “Be Alive” singer holding up a diamond-studded sheer cloth that showed off the sheer dress. The nude lacing was covered with crystals over the bust of the gown, that spiraled down to a slit, revealing the star’s long legs.

The GRAMMY-winning singer brought more drama with a necklace by Tiffany & Co.

In another post, the songstress rocked tiny-framed sunglasses as she clutched the bust of the dress. During her photo shoot, the mother of three posed in front of a red drape for a boomerang video with her husband, JAY-Z, who rocked a tux for the occasion.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s annual Gold party was a star-studded event. Other notable guests in attendance were Rihanna, who showed off her baby bump in a black sheer moment, Kelly Rowland, Karrueche Tran, Damson Idris and Questlove.

Prior to the event, Beyoncé attended the Oscars in a bright yellow gown. The star was nominated in the Best Original Song category for “Be Alive” from the “King Richard” soundtrack. Bey also opened the show with a performance of the single, taped on a tennis court in Compton, and featuring her 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

MORE FROM ET:

Blue Ivy Made Cameo in Mom Beyoncé’s Oscars Performance

2022 Oscars Producers and Hosts on Surprises, Tributes and Beyoncé

Beyoncé to Perform ‘Be Alive’ from ‘King Richard’ at the Oscars

Tyler Perry Says Beyoncé Loved ‘Madea: Homecoming’s Homage (Exclusive)