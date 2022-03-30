The Wanted‘s Tom Parker has died after he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020. His wife, Kelsey Hardwick, shared the sad news on Wednesday. He was 33 years old.

In an Instagram post, Hardwick said he died on Wednesday with family by his side. Parker was a dad to two kids, 2-year-old daughter Aurelia and 1-year-old son Bodhi.

READ MORE: The Wanted's Tom Parker Celebrates 'Significant Reduction' in Brain Tumour

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” she wrote. “Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

READ MORE: Meghan McCain Sends Support to The Wanted's Tom Parker After He Is Diagnosed With Same Cancer as John McCain

Parker shared his devastating diagnosis in October 2020. He noted that though doctors told him his brain tumour was “inoperable,” he wasn’t giving up.

“I’m going to be here. I’m going to fight this,” he wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Shares Terminal Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Last January, the singer celebrated a “significant reduction” in his brain tumour.

“Friends, family and everyone on this journey with me- you have got me through my darkest days,” he wrote on Instagram. “To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength.”

More From ET:

Bruce Willis Steps Away From Acting Career Amid Aphasia Battle

‘Bull’ Gets Put in His Place in New Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Trailer Is Here!