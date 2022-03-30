The conversation about the biggest moment at the Oscars continues on “The View”.

On Wednesday, the co-hosts talked once again about the moment Will Smith got up on stage and slapped Chris Rock for a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In particular, the hosts took on the ongoing conversation about the effect of the incident on the Black community.

“People keep saying, oh, they’re going to think of Black people the wrong way,’” said Whoopi Goldberg, who is also an Oscar Board of Governors member. “Well, let me tell you, they should be looking at us and saying, Oh, ok [Rock] didn’t indulge.’ There’s nothing wrong with what [Rock] did so there’s no reason for anybody to have any issue with Black people. You have an issue with Will Smith and what he did. He doesn’t represent every Black person on the planet.”

Sunny Hostin revealed though that she has heard from friends who are worried the slap “plays into the narrative that Black people are inherently violent and Black men in particular are dangerous and scary and ‘if Will Smith behaves like that then oh my goodness that’s where Black people are.’ I reject that, I reject that. What Will Smith did was immature and it was childish and and it was violent but that was on Will Smith and no one else.”

She also added, “My understanding from Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is that Will has not approached Chris and his family,” and said she thinks the situation “requires some sort of phone call” instead of just Smith’s public apology.

Goldberg agreed, but added, “I think when everybody stops looking that may happen. There’s just too much heat.”

Responding to questions about why Rock didn’t hit Smith back, Goldberg said, “I want to ask people, Why do you think [Rock] would have indulged in a brawl on a stage in front of three billion people? Why wouldn’t he be the adult?”

She added, “Do not assume that someone is going to make the wrong move because someone else did. I don’t want to hear it anymore. Because why wouldn’t[Rock] do the right thing? Why assume? Is it an issue you have with what people look like or what you think they are?”