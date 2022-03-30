Kehlani and Justin Bieber are sure to have you up at night with their new anthem.

Kehlani and Bieber teamed up for “Up At Night”, which serves as the second single, following “Little Story”, from her impending third studio album, Blue Water Road. The two-time Grammy nominee released the song’s audio on March 30 through YouTube and major streaming platforms.

“It’s about having a healthily obsessed relationship,” Kehlani said in a press release. “You’re telling someone, ‘I love you so much it keeps me awake at night’. I love what Justin did, and it’s such a fun one to dance to.”

Blue Water Road is scheduled to drop on April 29. It follows Kehlani’s first two R&B chart-topping albums SweetSexySavage and It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.

Bieber has released one single this year titled “Attention” with Omah Lay.