Bill Hader admits there’s a reason he doesn’t speak openly about his relationship with Anna Kendrick.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up about his career and mental health struggles — but declined to comment on his dating life. He said the decision was made out of a desire to protect his children.

“They just want me to be their dad,” he said. “They just want me to sit and watch ‘Encanto’ over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

The actor shares his three daughters — Hannah, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley, 7 — with his ex-wife Maggie Carey.

He confessed the pandemic had him extra worried for his children.

“Maggie and I were just trying to keep them calm,” said Hader. “And then, weirdly, it was the other way around. They would really keep us calm.”

It was reported in January that Hader and Kendrick had been secretly in a relationship for a year.

While the comedian didn’t speak on his dating life, he did open up on his own mental health struggles and the pressures of his career at “Saturday Night Live”.

“Before shows, I would go into a bathroom that was way down this hall, go into a stall and have a full-blown panic attack, crying, the whole thing,” recalled Hader. “And then I go and get in a giant banana costume. This voice would come on in my head of like, ‘You f–king asshole, do you know how many people would kill for this? Dude, get your s–t together, come on.”

Close friend John Mulaney, who struggles with his own mental health, testified to the 43-year-old’s serious and “lone wolf” demeanour, despite working in comedy.

“He’s super friendly, a very kind person, but he would love to take a book and go in the other room,” said Mulaney. “There’s this really endearing quality to him that is like, he’s still a kid with parents and two sisters who doesn’t want to go outside in Tulsa and wants to go downstairs and watch DVDs. I wouldn’t call him a loner, but he likes to be alone.”

It’s that serious attitude that Hader brings to his work on “Barry”, the fourth season of which he plans to direct.

This new season, the comedian teased, will test the audience’s loyalty.

“I don’t know if he [Barry] will hold the audience’s loyalty this season,” Hader said. “It’s OK. I remember watching ‘Goodfellas’ growing up and going like, ‘Wow, look at his life. This is great.’ And then they shoot Spider [Michael Imperioli’s character], and you just knew that this was real.”