Justin Bieber is a hero at his shows but he doesn’t mind embracing his inner villain on occasion.

Bieber’s “Justice” world tour 2022 rolled into Montreal on Tuesday. Between songs, the headliner prodded the Montreal audience and its hometown Canadiens NHL team. Born in London, Ontario, Bieber is a staunch supporter of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

READ MORE: Kehlani & Justin Bieber Team Up For ‘Up At Night’

My video of Justin Bieber getting booed bc of the leafs and the crowd chanting Go Habs Go 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xbFrVMCmh — marie💚 (@marie_sunsets) March 30, 2022

“How about those Leafs though, huh?” Bieber said to a chorus of boos from just about everyone except the person recording the video. “Auston Matthews is really doing some work here in Montreal.

“How’s that playoff spot looking for you guys this year?”

READ MORE: Maple Leafs Fan Justin Bieber Designs ‘Next Gen’ Team Jersey

The Canadiens and Leafs have a deep rivalry. The Canadiens were eliminated from the NHL playoffs days before Bieber’s concert; however, Montreal fans can hang their hat on reaching the Stanley Cup Finals last year.