Helmut Huber, husband of “All My Children” actress Susan Lucci, has passed away.

The death of TV producer Huber, 84, was confirmed by the family’s representative, as well as Lucci’s publicist. Huber died peacefully on Monday in Long Island, New York, according to People.

READ MORE: Tom Parker, ‘The Wanted’ Singer, Dead At 33 After Brain Tumour Battle

“A family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply,” a rep for the family told the publication. “With a roaring sense of humour, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest. Mr. Huber who formerly raced motorcycles in Austria was a first-rate skier, and avid golfer, belonging to the Garden City Golf Club and Westhampton Country Club.”

Lucci’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, addressed Huber’s passing in a separate statement.

READ MORE: Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters Drummer, Dead At 50

“Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend,” the statement read. “The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

Huber and Lucci were married in 1969. They share two children: son Andreas Huber and daughter Liza Huber.