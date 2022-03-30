Andi Dorfman is finally tying the knot with her boyfriend Blaine Hart.

The two revealed the happy news to People in an interview on Wednesday.

The reality star called the proposal “really great and intimate.”

“Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.,” Dorfman recalled.

“We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee,” she continued. “I don’t even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn’t even remember seeing the ring at first. And then after, the best part was, he told me instead of dinner we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air. So we drove home to pack a bag and when I opened the door to our home, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That’s when I really started bawling.”

She would later discover that everyone was in on the big surprise.

“My nephew and niece were there and came running up to us. It was adorable,” said the “Bachelor” alum. “And turns out, Blaine had been planning with our families and my friends for a month to get it all organized and I had absolutely no clue!”

The proposal didn’t come entirely as a surprise, however, as just prior they had picked out a ring together. They even used the same jeweller who made her mother’s ring.

She shared a photo of the engagement ring on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Yes, I bawled 😂”.

“I love that it is more traditional with the halo and split shank but mostly, I love that I look at it — and as cheesy as it sounds — it symbolizes so much love and happiness,” she continued. “I love, too, that Blaine visited my parents in Atlanta to ask both of them for their blessing and even called my sister to ask for hers as well. That just epitomizes the kind of man Blaine is.”

The 34-year-old was first introduced to the world as a contestant on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of “The Bachelor” in 2014, where she was eliminated.

She then took on the mantle of “The Bachelorette” for the 10th season. While she did get engaged with the winner of the season, Josh Murray, the couple called it quits in 2015.

Dorfman and Hart first met 15 years ago at a party, reports E! News. They began dating in the summer of 2021 after running into each other in Italy.

As for what the wedding will look like, the soon-to-be bride would like it to be in a warmer season.

“I think we would love to do a wedding in Italy where we rekindled our relationship last summer,” she said. “I’ll be honest, the idea of planning a wedding is overwhelming for me but I joke with Blaine that I want to play the role of the groom during the wedding process and maybe he can narrow every option down to three and I’ll choose from there.”