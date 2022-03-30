Two fan-favourites are returning for season three of “Bridgerton”.

Simone Ashley, who portrays Viscountess Kate on the popular Netflix series, confirmed that both she and Jonathan Bailey (Viscount Anthony) will be back for the next “Bridgerton” season.

“We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” Ashley told Deadline. “We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3. In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end.”

“I think everything is just starting. I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in Season 3 and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

Ashley also dished on the multi-layered storyline surrounding Kate, Anthony and Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

“It’s not that at all. It’s very evident that Kate is just trying to protect her sister and if anything, she’s actually being dishonest with herself, therefore being dishonest with her family,” Ashley said. “She’s not afraid to own the fact that she has feelings about disappointing her family, to have that confrontation to let her family down because she’s put them first her whole life.”

“I think a lot of women can relate to that. And I think it’s so brave of her to actually let that go and eventually after the mistake she makes to come forward. It was also very brave of her sister Edwina to come back together and set each other free.”

Season two of “Bridgerton” premiered on March 25.