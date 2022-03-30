Laura Dern paid a visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show, where she reminisced about being part of one of the most famous television episodes of the 1990s, when DeGeneres’ character, Ellen Morgan, came out as gay on the sitcom “Ellen”.

With that historic episode set to mark its 25th anniversary next month, Dern marvelled at the “profound cultural shift” that has taken place in the years since, and how DeGeneres then brought LGBTQ issues into the mainstream with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

“I am profoundly moved to have been part of that origin story of you being your authentic self for all of us and the closure of that chapter, while you’ve given us these incredible 19 years,” said Dern, referencing DeGeneres’ daytime talk show coming to a close at the end of this season.

In addition, the Oscar-winning actress also discussed her daughter’s goal of becoming a third-generation actor (following in the footsteps of Dern and her parents, Oscar nominees Bruce Dern and Dianne Ladd), and what it was like quarantining with her “Jurassic World Dominion” co-stars when the pandemic struck while they were in the midst of filming.