Fran Drescher was not blown away by her experiences with dating apps.

Drescher, 64, dished on her experiences in a recent interview with E! News following her guest appearance on “Mr. Mayor” with Ted Danson.

READ MORE: Fran Drescher Revisits ’90s Fashion With Her Iconic ‘The Nanny’ Outfits

“None of the guys seemed to be honest about how they presented themselves,” Drescher said. “They weren’t as successful as their profile suggested, some of them smoked.”

Drescher was left with the impression that her suitors were both dishonest and resentful.

“All in all I think that they kind of fudge their age, they fudge their accomplishments. And although I’ve been with guys who weren’t as successful as I am, I’ve learned the hard way that it’s fun for a while but then eventually they begin to resent you for paying for everything and for having more than they have and for being more successful than they are.”

“It starts to chip away at the male ego. So I’m not gonna do that anymore because it’s too painful for me. I don’t wanna be resented for my success.”

READ MORE: Fran Drescher Celebrates 21 Years Of Being Cancer-Free

Fortunately, Drescher has had a wonderful time learning more about herself.

“After my last relationship and certainly through COVID, [I went through] a period where I kind of got more into having a relationship with myself and that’s been going very well.”