“The Flash” star Ezra Miller is being accused of threatening to burn a couple in Hawaii. According to court docs obtained by ET, Stoyan Kojouharov and his wife, Niegel Hayes, filed a temporary restraining order against Miller, alleging that the 29-year-old actor burst into their bedroom window and threatened to burn them.

The couple also claims that Miller stole Hayes’ passport and wallet, which included her social security card, driver’s license and bank cards, as well as several items belonging to Kojouharov.

The couple is claiming they have and will continue to suffer emotional distress as a result of Miller’s behaviour and are hoping the restraining order keeps him at bay.

In the filing, the couple alleges that due to Miller’s fame and wealth, his “access to weapons is much easier,” and they worry that the actor could send “associates” to harass them.

ET has reached out to Miller’s reps for comment, as well as Warner Bros. and DC Comics as to what his behaviour might mean for his future in “The Flash” and the greater DC Universe.

The filing comes just days after Miller was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment after an alleged incident at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii, on Monday.

“South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke,” the police report states.

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

Police allege that Miller “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense).”