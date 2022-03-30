Leslie Mann wasn’t going to let David Duchovny off the hook.

For 27 years, Mann has been wondering why Duchovny ghosted her and reuniting on “The Bubble” gave Mann the perfect chance to confront him.

The two first met years ago while he was filming “X-Files” in Vancouver and she was working on “Birdland”.

“I thought, ‘He’s really into me. Maybe we’ll date or something,'” Mann recalled on “Live With Kelly And Ryan”.

READ MORE: Leslie Mann’s Most Memorable Roles

“He invited me to his set and I invited him to a Halloween party I was having in my hotel room. And then after the party, we decided to go to a bar to have a drink,” she continued. “We get into the cab — David, my best friend, and me — and he stops the cab, gets out of the cab, runs away, and doesn’t speak to me again for 27 years.”

Mann had no clue where Duchovny went.

“For 27 years, my best friend and I would talk about everything. What went wrong? What happened?” she said.

Finally, the two both worked on “The Bubble” and Mann “worked up the courage” to ask Duchovny about the night.

Mann detailed, “he was like, ‘Oh. Yeah, yeah, yeah. I kind of remember that. I don’t know. I probably just left my weed in my room or something.’ It’s terrible! … It wasn’t personal. He needed the weed!”

READ MORE: Iris Apatow, Daughter Of Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann, Shares Videos From Senior Prom

All worked out since Mann shortly later met Judd Apatow who she will be celebrating her 25th wedding anniversary with soon.

“It’s such a big one,” Mann said of her marriage. “I feel so lucky that I get to spend my life with him. He really is a good person. And at the same time, I feel like I do not know him at all.”