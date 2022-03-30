A new trailer has just been released for “Dual”, an upcoming movie with a downright out-there premise.

Karen Gillan (“Doctor Who”, “Guardians of the Galaxy”) stars as Sarah, a young woman who’s just received a terminal diagnosis from her doctor.

She then agrees to a radical new procedure, in which she’s cloned, with the intention that the clone will take over for her when she dies, in order to ease the loss on her family and friends.

Things become weird when she discovers she’s not dying after all, and is no longer in need of her new clone.

When she tries to have her clone decommissioned, however, she discovers there’s only one way to remedy the particular situation she finds herself in: a duel to the death with her own clone.

RLJE Films

With one year until the death match, Sarah undertakes training from a self-defense expert (Aaron Paul of “Breaking Bad”) in order to prepare herself mentally and physically for what promises to be the fight of her life.

“Dual”, which premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, will be released on April 15.