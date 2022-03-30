Machine Gun Kelly is remembering Taylor Hawkins.

Days after the Foo Fighters’ drummers’ death, MGK stopped by “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM where he called Hawkins a “beautiful soul” with a “great voice.”

Only two days before Hawkins died in Bogota, Colombia, Kelly and the Foo Fighters were set to perform together in a festival in Paraguay. However, the festival was cancelled due to the weather.

The band invited MGK and his entourage back to their hotel rooftop instead.

“[Taylor] went up to every single one of us and gave us each our moment,” the singer revealed. “Like every single one of us, man, like down to my assistant … He’s such a beautiful soul … He gave his heart.”

Kelly wanted to make sure Taylor’s kids knew how kind their dad was.

“The last thing that he had said to [my drummer was] ‘I’m just so bummed I didn’t get to see you guys play,’” he remembered. “I really want to thank him and let his kids know that he made us feel … so confident in ourselves and loved, and your father [was] a great, great man and we were all lucky to know him.”

Kelly also touched on his wedding to Megan Fox, admitting they don’t have a wedding date but Pete Davidson will likely be part of the wedding party.

“I think Pete’s absolutely gonna be standing there with me,” he said. “We should just mic him for commentary anyway.”

Kelly is “happy” for Davidson and Kim Kardashian and was there to support him when Kanye West released his threatening diss track.

“I got thrown into that too, oddly enough. At the end of the day, man, we’re young men trying to find our place in the world and figure it out, and it doesn’t really help that you have a million voices ripping you apart,” MGK said. “We love everybody, man. We have so much love. It’s almost like, if we need to be the vessels for someone’s anger, then so be it. That must be why we’re here. I do hope that they can feel our spirit and see that we love you.”