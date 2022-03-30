Kelly Clarkson no more! ET can confirm that the Grammy winner has legally changed her name to Kelly Brianne. According to docs obtained by ET, the request was granted on Monday, March 28, through the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles.

“The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner’s name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE,” a minute order reads.

In Feb, Clarkson, 39, filed the required court documents to request a legal name change, according to multiple reports. The songstress reportedly had a “desire” to go by Kelly Brianne — which would be her first and middle names.

The documents state that the singer feels that “my new name more fully reflects who I am,” according to Us Weekly.

The documents were filed in February, and a court date to hear and review the petition was set for March 28. It’s unclear at this time what impact the legal name change would have on Clarkson as a public figure and her various branded projects, but a source who is aware of the name change request told ET that the title of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is “not changing.”

The push to change her name came amid her divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock. Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share 7-year-old daughter, River, and 5-year-old son, Remington.

The pair subsequently clashed over their prenuptial agreement — which was validated by a judge in August — and the ownership of various assets and properties. Clarkson was also named in a lawsuit filed by her former father-in-law, amid other public disputes arising from the split. Their divorce was officially settled in March.

Despite some contention, a source told ET in September, “Kelly is thankful for her relationship with Brandon, she learned a lot about herself and had two perfect kids. Kelly is looking forward to moving on and successfully co-parenting with Brandon.”

MORE FROM ET:

Kelly Clarkson Says She’s ‘So Broken’ While Quarantining With Kids

Kelly Clarkson Is Open to Love, But Vows Never to Get Married Again

‘The Voice’ Season 21: Girl Named Tom and Kelly Clarkson React to Groundbreaking Win (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson Performs ‘Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)’ on ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Finale