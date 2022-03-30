Raven-Symoné is crediting cutting out sugar and her wife Miranda Pearman-Maday for her 40 lbs weight loss.

Symoné and Pearman-Maday were guests on “The View” where the Disney alum opened up about her health.

“What made me want to change was her,” she said about her wife. “I want to be here for her as long as I can. I found out some numbers at the doctor that were not pleasant for someone in my age bracket or any age bracket, to be honest with you.”

She was able to achieve her goal through Pearman-Maday’s “help, and guidance, and love, and fantastic cooking skills — which everyone here knows — she helped me kick sugar.”

“I say kick sugar because it is an addictive drug,” she explained. “I was addicted to it in wheat form, in regular form, and it’s out of my system.”

Symoné now reaches for “keto-friendly” cookies and intermittent fasting.

“You lost a lot of weight,” Joy Behar noted.

“I’ll tell you the numbers,” Symoné replied. “When I ended this show [in 2016] and I started ‘Raven’s Home’, I was 210 lbs. I am now 170.”

This was all done with “no exercise.”

Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman-Maday attend Elton John AIDS Foundation’s 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty

Last June, the former “Cosby Show” actress told “Good Morning America” that it was all about her overall health.

“I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” she said. “I’m not trying to be, like, ‘Oh my God, look at me.’ I have a goal in mind and it’s not just weight loss, it’s really complete body health.”

This isn’t the first time that Raven-Symone has experienced a significant weight loss; she recalled losing 70 pounds in 2011 and the conflicting emotions that she felt at the time.

“The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” she said. “So when I lost weight… and I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.’”