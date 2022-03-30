Click to share this via email

It’s a wrap for Norman Reedus on “The Walking Dead”.

On Wednesday, March 30, “Walking Dead” showrunner Greg Nicotero shared a video on Instagram from the final day of shooting, as he and star Norman Reedus ruminate about the end of the mega-hit zombie apocalypse series’ 11-season run.

“Love you, buddy,” Reedus tells Nicotero in the video. “Thank you for everything. It’s been a real joy.”

“Remember when we were babies and we started this show?” Nicotero quips. “I had short hair.”

“I feel like my entire brain is short-circuiting right now. I can’t really wrap my head around this,” Reedus adds.

“Twelve hours from now the world’s gonna be a different place,” Nicotero muses.

“Yeah, I’ll be on a bathroom floor with a martini in tears,” Reedus jokes.

While this is indeed the end for “The Walking Dead”, it’s just the beginning for the sprawling universe spawned by the series.

“We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on ‘TWD’, and then this end will be a beginning of more ‘Walking Dead’ — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies,” said “Walking Dead” chief content creator Scott Gimple. “This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. ‘The Walking Dead’ lives.”

The final batch of “The Walking Dead” episodes will air sometime later this year.